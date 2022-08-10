 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem medical office property sold for $3.52 million

A medical office property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.52 million to a Tennessee group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 1.08-acre property is at 2933 Maplewood Ave. and contains a 10,127-square-foot building. It has among its tenants Ford & Simpson Pediatrics.

The buyer is WLM LLC of Hampton, Tenn. The seller is Cornerstone Triad Realty.

