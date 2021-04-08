Winston-Salem medical officer property sells for $805,000

A Winston-Salem medical office property has been sold for $805,000 to Salem Pregnancy Support Center Inc., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 0.51-acre property is at 3001 Maplewood Ave.
The seller is Forsyth Surgery LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
