 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem medical officer property sells for $805,000
0 comments

Winston-Salem medical officer property sells for $805,000

{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem medical office property has been sold for $805,000 to Salem Pregnancy Support Center Inc., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.51-acre property is at 3001 Maplewood Ave.

The seller is Forsyth Surgery LLC of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News