The Winston-Salem MSA had the largest growth rate in existing home prices during April among the state’s five metro areas, according to a report from national real estate research firm CoreLogic.

The growth rate, which was in a double-digit range for much of 2022, has been shrinking in recent months for all five metros.

The biggest factor, according to CoreLogic, remains higher mortgage rates.

For example, the growth rate for the five-county Winston-Salem metro was 6.9% in April, after being at 8.9% in March and 11.4% in January.

The metro area consists of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up 6.5% in April, compared with up 8.4% in March and up 11.4% in January.

By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro area increased 6.2% year-over-year, compared with up 7.6% in March and 9.9% in January.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 6.2%, compared with up 7.6% in March and up 9.3% in January.

Greensboro-High Point had the second highest growth rate in April.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area increased 4.7% year-over-year in April, compared with increasing 6.4% year-over-year in March.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill area increased 1.8% year-over-year in April, compared with being up 3.7% year-over-year in March.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA decreased 1.3% year-over-year in April, compared with increasing 0.6% year-over-year in March.

The N.C. metros appear to be going against national home price growth rate trends.

“While mortgage rate volatility continues to cause buyer hesitation, the lack of for-sale homes is putting firm pressure on prices this spring, leading to above-average seasonal monthly gains and a rebound in home prices in most markets,” CoreLogic chief economist Selma Hepp said.

”Nevertheless, the recent surge in mortgage rates and continued inflation issues suggest that rates may remain elevated, leading home price appreciation to possibly relax this summer and return to average seasonal gains later in 2023.”

Hepp said that while "slim inventory is pushing prices up once again and constraining affordability, recent trends suggest that home price growth in 2023 will fall in line with the historical 4% annual average.“