Winston-Salem mobile home park sells for $875,000
Winston-Salem mobile home park sells for $875,000

The Kavilla Park Center in Winston-Salem has been sold for $875,000 to a Charlotte group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The mobile-home park sits on 4.07 acres at 305 Polo Road.

The buyer is SRP Forsyth II LLC, while the seller is Jose and Ninfa Villatoro of Clemmons.

