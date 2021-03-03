Winston-Salem mobile home park sells for $875,000

The Kavilla Park Center in Winston-Salem has been sold for $875,000 to a Charlotte group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The mobile-home park sits on 4.07 acres at 305 Polo Road.
The buyer is SRP Forsyth II LLC, while the seller is Jose and Ninfa Villatoro of Clemmons.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
