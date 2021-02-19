Winston-Salem MSA slips in 2021 Milken Institute ranking

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area continued its roller-coaster ride in the annual Milken Institute ranking of the 200 best-performing cities.

The Winston-Salem MSA’s ranking for 2021 is No. 122, which is down from No. 82 in 2020. It was listed at No. 160 for 2018. The Winston-Salem MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The index has been compiled since 2003 by the Milken Institute, a research group in California. It ranks 200 metropolitan areas based on economic growth, including both long-term and short-term measurements of employment and salary growth and indicators of high-tech output.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties also has had some ebb and flow, though not as wide-ranging at Winston-Salem MSA. It has gone from No. 156 in 2018 to No. 162 in 2020 and No. 147 in 2021.

For the 2021 listing, Raleigh-Cary MSA was the highest ranked N.C. metro at No. 5 overall, up from No. 11 in 2020. The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA was ranked No. 26, down from No 16 in 2020.

The Wilmington MSS was ranked No. 37, up from No. 45 in 2020. The Asheville MSA was ranked No. 73, down from No. 55. The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA was ranked No. 42, up from No. 102.

