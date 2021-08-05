Winston-Salem native named Bank of America president for Triad

Bank of America Corp. said Thursday that it has named Greg Cox as president of its Triad market.
Cox will retain his duties as a senior vice president in global commercial banking. In that role, he manages the overall banking relationships for power and utility clients across the Southeast, as well as serving middle-market companies with annual revenues of $50 million to $2 billion in the Triad.
Cox is a native of Winston-Salem and earned his bachelor of science in Business Administration from Wake Forest University.
Richard Craver
