Winston-Salem office property bought for $635,000

A Winston-Salem company has paid $635,000 for a property on Coliseum Drive, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 0.4-acre property at 615 Coliseum Drive contains a 7,680-square-foot building. The property is near the intersection with University Parkway.
The buyer is Janus Investments LLC, which has Nicholas Gonzalez listed at its managing member in a corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
The seller is Master’s Touch Ministries Global Inc. of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today