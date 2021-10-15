 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem office property bought for $635,000
0 Comments

Winston-Salem office property bought for $635,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem company has paid $635,000 for a property on Coliseum Drive, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.4-acre property at 615 Coliseum Drive contains a 7,680-square-foot building. The property is near the intersection with University Parkway.

The buyer is Janus Investments LLC, which has Nicholas Gonzalez listed at its managing member in a corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The seller is Master’s Touch Ministries Global Inc. of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News