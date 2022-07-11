Winston-Salem office/warehouse space sold for $2.34 million

A Winston-Salem office and warehouse property has been sold for $2.34 million to a Durham group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 2.59-acre tract at 104 Progress Court contains a combined 33,205 square feet.
The buyers are 104 Progress LLC and 104 Progress Court 2 LLC, which share the same 105 W. Britania Ave. at D and H Appliance Service.
The seller is Weidl Properties V LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
