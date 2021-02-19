Winston-Salem opportunity zones continue to provide mixed investment returns

The establishment of U.S. Treasury-certified opportunity zones in Forsyth County in May 2018 continues to provide mixed results to residential markets in six census tracts reviewed in a report released this week by Attom Data Solutions.

Opportunity zones are economically distressed census tracts qualified to receive private investments through a new vehicle known as opportunity funds.

The goal is connecting those tracts with investors, offering tax credits and other tax incentives to get investors involved.

All but one of the 11 Forsyth tracts are in the central part of Winston-Salem. They account for more than 25,000 residents. They are among 47 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, and 252 statewide.

The six Forsyth tracts reviewed by Attom for the fourth quarter are:

Tract 1, which contains the central business district.

Since the tract was identified as an opportunity zone, the average home price started at $158,000, climbed to a high of $239,000 in the third quarter and was $200,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Tract 3.02 covers the Kimberly Park neighborhood. The average home sales price began at $27,500 and was at a high of $114,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.