Winston-Salem property with CVS as tenant sold for $5 million

CVS Pharmacy

A third Forsyth County property with CVS Pharmacy as the tenant has been sold in the past 17 months.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A third Winston-Salem property containing a CVS Pharmacy has been sold, this time for $5.03 million to a Miami group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 1.62-acre tract at 5471 University Parkway contains a 10,125-square-foot building.

The buyer is Medina North Court LLC, an affiliate of L2 Partners LLC. The seller is Lucky Strike Realty Associates LLC.

The CVS Pharmacy property at 3592 Yadkinville Road was sold in January for $2.96 million to commercial real-estate group Binesh Holdings LLC of Costa Mesa, Calif.

In February 2021, the CVS Pharmacy property at 3186 Peters Creek Parkway was sold for $3.62 million to a New York commercial real-estate group.

