Winston-Salem publisher debuts HBCU Matters magazine

A Winston-Salem media publisher, Richard Williams, has launched HBCU Matters magazine this month.

The magazine will focus on the education initiative of the nation’s more than 100 Black colleges and universities, as well as the overall impact of HBCU graduates and current students.

The inaugural edition features dozens of HBCU homecoming queens and examines virtual homecomings. The edition also highlights diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in certain industries, including banking.

The next edition of the magazine, scheduled for summer, will focus on the ways HBCUs are preparing students for the future through their investment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Since 2003, Williams has published the monthly magazine Black Business Ink and has been a partner in public relations and advertising agencies.

Richard Craver

