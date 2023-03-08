The Winston-Salem MSA was alone among the state’s five metro areas in maintaining a double-digit growth rate in existing home prices during January, according to a report released Tuesday by national real estate research firm CoreLogic.

Still, the growth rate continued on its downward trend in the five-county area, rising 11.4% year over year compared with being up 11.7% in December and 12.9% in November.

The biggest factor, according to CoreLogic, remains higher mortgage rates.

The metro area consists of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up 11.4%, compared with up 11.7% in December and up 12.8% in November.

Meanwhile, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro area increased 9.9% year-over-year, compared with up 11.8% in December and 12.7% in November.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 9.3%, compared with up 11.2% in December and up 12.8% in November.

Greensboro-High Point had the second highest growth rate in January.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area increased 9% year-over-year in January, compared with increasing 10.6% year-over-year in December.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill area increased 5.4% year-over-year in January, compared with being up 8.8% year-over-year in December.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 5.9% year-over-year in January, compared with increasing 7.7% year-over-year in December.

“While 2023 kicked off on a more optimistic note for the U.S. housing market, recent mortgage rate volatility highlights how much uncertainty remains,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic.

“Nevertheless, the continued shortage of for-sale homes is likely to keep price declines modest, which are projected to top out at 3% peak to trough.”

Hepp said that cooling housing price growth and strong income growth are expected to boost affordability, “which is particularly important for first-time buyers.”

“This group has accounted for a higher share of mortgage applications since last summer, as first-time buyers don’t need to surrender an extremely low mortgage rate like current homeowners.”