Winston-Salem research company focused on kidney disease reports lower loss

One of Winston-Salem's newest publicly traded companies, ProKidney Corp., reported Monday a lower loss for its third quarter at $11.9 million.

The company is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease. It has 80 employees.

Its leadership team is fronted by founder and chief executive Tim Bertram and chief financial officer Deepak Jain.

They are former executives of Winston-Salem based Tengion Corp., which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in December 2014. Bertram and Jain were participants in a group that bought Tengion’s assets in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case in March 2015.

ProKidney became publicly traded on Nasdaq in July under the ticker symbol PROK, formed as part of a business collaboration with primary funder Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III.

Its largest shareholder is Pablo Legorreta, founder and chairman of Royalty Pharma Plc, a biopharma company that's also one of the largest dedicated life-sciences investors in the world. He has served as chief executive of Royalty Pharma.

Operating expenses more than doubled over the previous year from $17.1 million to $35.6 million.

The loss, however, was lower than a $17.1 million loss a year ago.

ProKidney is not generating revenue at this point as a publicly traded company, although it had $1.58 million in interest income.

The company had an earnings loss of 13 cents.

It is ProKidney's second reporting quarter as a publicly traded company.

Through three quarters of fiscal 2022, ProKidney had a loss of $101.5 million based mostly on $122.8 million in operating expenses.

The company went public in large part to raise capital “to continue accelerating the development of its lead autologous cell therapy candidate, REACT — Renal Autologous Cell Therapy" — which is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials as a treatment for late-stage diabetic chronic kidney disease approaching kidney failure.

As a result of the business combination with Social Capital Suvretta, ProKidney received $597 million in capital that is projected to be “sufficient to fund operations through data for its Phase 3 clinical study of REACT."

Bertram focused on operational and research updates in its news release, but said the capital raise "optimally positions us to meet our anticipated clinical milestones."

"We believe that the steps we are taking today will help set the stage for a successful year ahead."

ProKidney said its first global Phase 3 study "highlights the proactive nature of REACT to potentially stabilize or improve kidney function and reduce the risk of kidney failure." Recruitment is under way for the Phase 3 study in the U.S. and is expected to begin in the first quarter.

The study aims to enroll up to 600 subjects, with the first interim data expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Phase 2 clinical trial "remains on track to report interim data by the third quarter of 2023." The study targets patients with type 1 or 2 diabetes and CKD, in which one injection of REACT will occur in each kidney.