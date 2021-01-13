 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem retail property sells for $1.25 million
The Precision Decorating property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.25 million to a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 1.11-acre property at 2701 Peters Creek Parkway contains a 13,790-square-foot building.

The buyer is Peters Creek RE LLC, which has G. Mattern York listed as its organizer in a filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The sellers are Bobbie and James Strader and trusts in their names.

