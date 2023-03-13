A Ruff Housing property off Witt Street in Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 16 months, this time to a Charlotte group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

Sold for $1.82 million were: an 0.67-acre tract at 336 Witt St., which has an 8,500-square-foot Ruff House building; and a 1-acre tract at 346 Witt St., which has a 16,560-square-foot building.

The buyer was E&MT Holdings LLC. The seller was SCF RC Funding IV LLC, an affiliate of Essential Properties of Princeton, N.J.

In November 2021, the Essential affiliate bought the property for $1.61 million.

Also in November 2021, the affiliate paid $2.02 million on the Ruff Housing property at 5648 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem that contains a 10,150-square-foot building.

At that same time, the affiliate bought the 1.07-acre property at 15 Battleground Court in Greensboro for $2.92 million that contains a 14,674-square-foot building.