Winston-Salem self-storage facility sells for $3.7 million
A California group has paid $3.7 million to purchase a 50,000-square-foot self-storage building in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property is at 4955 Indiana Ave. and has 10 Federal Self Storage as the tenant.

The buyer is RJR Road LLC of Burlingame, Calif. The seller is 10FSS Indiana Ave LLC of Raleigh.

