Winston-Salem shopping center sells for $1.76 million
A multi-tenant strip shopping center in northwest Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.76 million to a Roanoke Rapids group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 1.64-acre tract at 150 Hanes Mill Court is across from Walmart. It contains 9,328 square feet of retail space.

The buyer is Bekee Ventures LLC. The seller is GLS Enterprises LLC of Asheville.

