A specialty fabrics manufacturer in Forsyth County is requesting up to $1.12 million in local incentives in exchange for creating 59 jobs and spending $41.71 million on a new plant.

The manufacturer's name has not been disclosed, but economic project analysis from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County identify it as "Project Oyster."

A public hearing has been set for 2 p.m. March 2 by the Forsyth Board of Commissioners on a request for up to $563,338 in performance-based incentives.

The Winston-Salem City Council's public hearing will be at 6 p.m. March 6 on a request for up to $554,908.

The incentive agreements would last five years. The manufacturer would spend $23.66 million on machinery and equipment, and $18.05 million on real property.

The manufacturer would agree to commit to operating in the plant for at least 10 years, and to pay an average annual wage of $64,200 per year, plus benefits.

The company is requesting assistance in applying for state incentives as well.

Among the specialty fabrics manufacturers in Forsyth are Hanes Geo Components — which is not affiliated with HanesBrands Inc. — Carolina Narrow Fabrics and BekaertDeslee.

None of the companies could be immediately reached for comment about whether they are involved in the incentives request.

The city's analysis lists that the manufacturer serves "a variety of industries with capabilities including woven and non-woven fabrics, 3D weaving and coating and lamination."

"The company currently has over 260 employees across locations in four states. It is acquiring another company, which will create the need for additional manufacturing operations."

The analysis discloses the manufacturer is considering sites in a Northeast state.

Hanes Geo has its main operations at 600 Northwest Blvd. in Winston-Salem, where it had 152 employees at last count. It operates as a unit of Hanes Cos., which is a division of Leggett & Platt Co. Inc. of Carthage, Mo.

The manufacturer produces and distributes geotextile and erosion-control products. It has more than 40 North American distribution locations, spurred by a recent acquisition spree.

Carolina Narrow Fabrics, based at 1100 Patterson Ave., was founded in 1929, makes specialty fabrics for the automotive, electrical, medical, oil/gas, aerospace, recreation, marine and reinforcements sectors.

BekaertDeslee, which has a plant at 240 Business Park Drive, is the world’s leading specialist in the development and manufacturing of mattress textiles, mattress covers and sleep solutions.

If approved, the annual incentive amounts would not exceed 50% of the actual annual property taxes generated by the capital investments.

The city analysis said the manufacturer "shall make a good faith effort to hire as many employees as possible from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County."

"The company shall post job vacancies related to the site with the N.C. Employment Security Commission, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, the Forsyth Department of Social Services, and the Winston-Salem Urban League until June 30, 2027 or longer if otherwise required by law."