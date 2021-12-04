Winston-Salem startup Beam Dynamics aims to keep media companies 'on air'

This saves the studio a tremendous amount of time when issues occur on set and gives them a single place to find information that is critical to keep productions on air and reduce costly downtime.

Q: How has receiving the 2021 Pilot of the Year from the National Association of Broadcasters resonated within your industry sector and with potential clients?

Answer: This award has provided further validation that Beam is solving a big problem for our industry in a unique way.

We’ve seen an uptick in potential clients reaching out to learn how we are utilizing machine learning, AI and graph databases to provide a solution to prevent downtime on set. This has led to new partnerships with potential customers who are testing the platform at a larger scale.

One of the most interesting things that has happened is that manufacturers have reached out looking to utilize the Beam platform to push critical information and data to their customers.

As more sales go through resellers like B&H and Amazon, they don’t have a good platform to communicate with customers and are looking to Beam to help with this.