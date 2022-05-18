Winston-Salem startup gains $50,000 NC Idea grant

A Winston-Salem startup business is one of nine statewide that will receive grant funding from NC Idea’s 33rd SEED grant cycle.

CopyForward Inc. was the only business selected from the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

CopyForward’s focus is “helping creators earn royalties on assets from art to collectibles using permanent contracts stored in a distributed ledger and our powerful SaaS/DeFi platform.

Each of the $50,000 grants is intended to support business activities that validate target markets, reduce risk associated with early stage companies and help companies get to the point of suitability for growth; whether through investment or revenue.

The other recipients are: Botanical Bones of Asheville; Cicil of Wilmington; Cybershield Security of Huntersville; Essential Personnel of Wilmington; Green Solutions Group of Salisbury; Nurtured Nest of Holly Springs; Well Seasoned Table of Candler; and WH Farms of Charlotte.

