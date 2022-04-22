 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem storage facility sells for $7 million.

A Charlotte group has paid $7 million to purchase a Winston-Salem Storage Hub facility, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 3.7-acre property at 2717 Hope Church Road contains 50,850 square feet of space.

The buyer is GSI HCR Winston-Salem LLC, while the seller is GBK LLC of Clemmons.

