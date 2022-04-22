Winston-Salem storage facility sells for $7 million.

A Charlotte group has paid $7 million to purchase a Winston-Salem Storage Hub facility, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 3.7-acre property at 2717 Hope Church Road contains 50,850 square feet of space.
The buyer is GSI HCR Winston-Salem LLC, while the seller is GBK LLC of Clemmons.
Richard Craver
