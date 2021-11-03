Winston-Salem storage facility sold for $11 million

A 107,754-square-foot storage facility in Winston-Salem has been sold for $11.02 million to a Salt Lake City, Utah, real-estate investment trust, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 4.54-acre property is at 2080 Old Lexington Road.

The buyer is Extra Space Properties Two LLC, which shares the Salt Lake City address as Extra Space Storage. The seller is Gateway Holdings LLC of Key Largo, Fla.

The Old Lexington facility becomes the fifth owned and operated by Extra Space Storage in Winston-Salem. The others are located at 2589 W. Clemmonsville Road, 3935 Westpoint Blvd., 550 Peters Creek Parkway and 2720 University Parkway.

The company also has four storage facilities in Greensboro and one in Mebane among 50 in North Carolina.

