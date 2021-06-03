Winston-Salem storage facility sold for $11 million

The Life Storage chain has spent $11.05 million to purchase a storage facility at 3265 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
Life Storage, based in Buffalo, N.Y., already had a storage facility at 401 Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem, as well as four facilities in Greensboro and one each in High Point and Thomasville.
The seller is Robinhood Storage Associates LLC of Sarasota, Fla.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today