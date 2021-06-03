 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem storage facility sold for $11 million
The Life Storage chain has spent $11.05 million to purchase a storage facility at 3265 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

Life Storage, based in Buffalo, N.Y., already had a storage facility at 401 Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem, as well as four facilities in Greensboro and one each in High Point and Thomasville.

The seller is Robinhood Storage Associates LLC of Sarasota, Fla.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

