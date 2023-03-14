A multi-tenant strip shopping center in northwest Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 17 months, this time to a Raleigh group for $1.91 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 1.64-acre tract at 150-190 Hanes Mill Court is across from Walmart. It contains 9,328 square feet of retail space.
The buyer is Hanes Mill Court LLC.
The seller is Bekee Ventures LLC of Roanoke Rapids. That group bought the property in November 2021 for $1.76 million.
