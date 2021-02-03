Winston-Salem tech company gains small business grant

Plakous Therapeutics Inc., based in Winston-Salem, is the only Triad technology company to receive a state small business grant during the period of March 1 through Dec. 1, the N.C. Commerce Department said Tuesday.

Plakous gained a grant of $72,992 toward its research to develop a stem cell technology for the prevention and detection small intestine necrosis in premature babies.

The research is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 29 small business grants provided during the latest cycle for a total of $1.5 million.

The grants match federal funds made available through either the Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer programs. The state match came from federal CARES relief act funds.

