Winston-Salem tracts sold for combined $2.2 million

A Winston-Salem group has paid a combined $2.2 million to purchase six properties off or near Vest Mill Road, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deed filing Wednesday.

The properties are: 7.87-acre site listed as 0 Vest Mill; 2.34-acre tract at 4100 Vest Mill; 1-acre tract at 4027 Vest Mill; 0.57-acre tract at 4102 Vest Mill; 0.54-acre tract listed as 0 Westbrook Drive; and 0.01-acre tract listed as 0 Vest Mill.

The six properties initially were sold by separate groups of couples, individuals and family trust to Engoter LLC, which has 112 Luzelle Drive listed as its address on its corporations filing to the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

Engoter, in turn, sold the properties to Vestmill LLC, of the same address.

