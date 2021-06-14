Winston-Salem Urban League hosts career expo Wednesday

The Winston-Salem Urban League will conduct a career expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at its 510 N. Trade St. downtown Winston-Salem location.
The expo is being sponsored by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Workforce employment will be featured in the following sectors: administration, education, finances, government, healthcare, hospitality, janitorial, law enforcement, medical, retail, public safety and transportation.
Applicants can make a reservation for attendance to RSVP@wsurban.org.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
