Winston-Salem Urban League hosts career expo Wednesday
The Winston-Salem Urban League will conduct a career expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at its 510 N. Trade St. downtown Winston-Salem location.

The expo is being sponsored by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Workforce employment will be featured in the following sectors: administration, education, finances, government, healthcare, hospitality, janitorial, law enforcement, medical, retail, public safety and transportation.

Applicants can make a reservation for attendance to RSVP@wsurban.org.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

