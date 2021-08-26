Winston-Salem warehouse bought for $562,500

A Wake Forest industrial real-estate company has spent $562,500 to purchase a 21,360-square-foot warehouse near downtown Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property is at 198 Kapp St. near Patterson Avenue and U.S. 52.
The buyer is 198 Kapp Street LLC, an affiliate of Moffat Properties. The seller is BSP Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.
