A 21,194-square-foot warehouse building in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.28 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 2.42-acre tract is at 1100 Fairchild Road near Smith Reynolds Airport.
The buyer is DCM23, while the seller is Flamengos Investments LLC.
Richard Craver
