Winston-Salem warehouse property bought for $2.85 million

A San Diego group has paid $2.85 million for an industrial warehouse property in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 3.03-acre property at 198 Kapp St. contains a 21,160-square-foot building.

The buyer is MDC NC1 LP. The seller is 198 Kapp Street LLC of Wake Forest.

