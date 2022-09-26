Winston-Salem warehouse property bought for $2.85 million

A San Diego group has paid $2.85 million for an industrial warehouse property in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 3.03-acre property at 198 Kapp St. contains a 21,160-square-foot building.
The buyer is MDC NC1 LP. The seller is 198 Kapp Street LLC of Wake Forest.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today