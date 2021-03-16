 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem warehouse property sold for $800,000
A 23,495-square-foot warehouse property off Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem has been sold for $800,000 to a Jamestown group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The buyer of the 2.76-acre property at 3810 Indiana Ave. was bought by Wrennovation LLC, which typically focuses on retail properties.

The seller is Dericksheridan LLC of Walnut Cove.

