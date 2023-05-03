A Winston-Salem property containing a 20,400-square-foot warehouse has been sold for $1.24 million to a Miami group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The property is at 525 Specialty Park Drive.
The buyer is 525 Specialty LLC. The seller is Frank Myers Investments LLC.
Richard Craver
