Winston-Salem warehouse sold to Oregon company
Winston-Salem warehouse sold to Oregon company

An Oregon group has paid $585,000 for a 10,000-square-foot warehouse property in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.92-acre property is at 2050 E. Fifth St.

The buyer is WML-EC1 LLC of Hillsboro, Ore. The seller is ALA Ventures LLC of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

