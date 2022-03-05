Winston-Salem's AML Wrestling carves thriving performance, training niche in cut-throat industry

One of the most viewed AML YouTube videos in WrestleCade’s history, Black discussed his shared history with Matthews and praised his rival in a way never shown during their WWE times.

Also on the 2021 WrestleCade card was two of the hottest independent wrestlers in Matt Cardona, who recently became NWA champion, and former ROH champion Jay Lethal.

Cole said AML takes pride that WWE chose to bring back Starrcade in the Greensboro Coliseum in November 2017 as counterprogramming to WrestleCade that same weekend.

“Given the talent on that Starrcade show and it was given an hour live on the WWE Network, we took it as a pat on the back for how well we had been booking our shows,” Cole said.

Myers called the Starrcade competition for WrestleCade “a win-win for wrestling fans because it allowed them to go to a huge event in Greensboro in and around our huge event in Winston-Salem.”

Cole said it “speaks volumes that these wrestlers, who could be home over Thanksgiving weekend, chose to spend it instead paying homage to the wrestling history in the Triad and Carolinas.”