Winston-Salem's AML Wrestling carves thriving performance, training niche in cut-throat industry

Professional wrestling — at its best — thrives on a symbiotic relationship between the performers and the fans.
A Winston-Salem based independent promotion, AML Wrestling, has carved an industry niche in its 10-year existence as a respected stepping-stone way to forge those ties.
AML, which stands for America’s Most Liked, is the brainchild of Frank Myers Auto Maxx operator Tracy Myers.
Helping young wrestlers hone their craft, offering grizzled veterans with additional paydays and providing family friendly entertainment is at the heart of AML, Myers said,
Wrestlers, whether dedicated good guys (babyfaces in the vernacular), bad guys (heels) or those who take turns in those roles, make their livelihood from how well they can blend athletic talent, over-the-top character personality and the ability to absorb body-wracking pain in an injury-prone profession.
Fans, meanwhile, have to be persuaded to suspend their beliefs for hours at a time, even though most know they are cheering or booing wrestlers adhering to scripted storylines just like a professional actor or actress.
The ultimate goal is convincing fans to not only spend the same amount of money for a pro wrestling show as they would a concert, movie or other professional sports event. The goal is also to supply the energy necessary to carry matches, particularly those serving as the payoff for a long-term grudge, from opening stanza to final roaring crescendo.
AML’s next scheduled local live show is its “Seize the Moment” event on March 27 in the Maddawg Center gym at 900 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville. Its Feb. 20 show at Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem drew a paid crowd of 807.
“Our live events really make us stand out, and we take a lot of pride in providing an experience that our fans will remember and keep coming back to,” Myers said.
“We have an entire production crew that spends several hours before a live event setting up our audio, lighting, video, staging, entrance and ring.
“The respect we have gained was earned because we respect the sport and we respect its fans,” Myers said.
George South, who is in his fifth decade making a living as a pro wrestler, said the way AML promotes its shows and talent — whether on social media, streaming on YouTube or old-fashioned street signs with high-level graphics — sends a message of professionalism that wrestlers recognize and want to build their brand through.
“Today’s wrestling fan, in order to enjoy it, you have to be willing to follow the storylines wherever they take you.” South said.
“AML does a remarkable job of being consistent with the storytelling with the twists and turns you expect.”
Homegrown
Myers is a self-confessed wrestling fanatic with an evolving, often hard-knocks, understanding of the business acumen necessary to survive and succeed in an often cut-throat industry.
The promotion conducts shows mostly in the Carolinas, with the Triad having regular stops and the WrestleCade shows in Benton Convention Center over the Thanksgiving holiday period serving as its annual peak.
“I don’t remember my life without being a pro wrestling fan,” Myers said. “Some of my earliest and fondest childhood memories are my family all packing into a car and going to watch live pro wrestling together.
“I now have a 9-year-old son who is as much of a fanatic as I was.
“Being an entrepreneur, I thought there may be a unique business opportunity to bring pro wrestling back to my city while teaching my son about business doing something he loves,” Myers said.
Myers offers a local training school where would-be wrestlers pay hundreds to thousands of dollars for the hopes of one day reaching World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) or All Elite Wrestling (AEW).
The reality check is that the majority exit within days or weeks with only bruised bodies and egos to show for their dream.
Most aspiring wrestlers walk away after realizing the high level of cardio required just to go five minutes in a match.
Bruises and welts quickly form on backs and upper chest areas from “hitting the ropes” that are in most instances taped cable lines, taking hand chops to the chest or backdropping onto wooden planks covered with mere inches of padding.
“When you hit those ropes and slam onto that mat, it gets real real quick,” said South, who calls himself a Day One talent for AML, both in the ring and as a trainer/coach.
Sage advice
When South speaks, the AML performers listen attentively.
South has performed before sold-out arenas and stadiums with a who’s who of pro wrestlers, from the likes of WWE hall of famers such as Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to those who barely got a cup of coffee’s worth of use.
He’s also done matches where the wrestlers have outnumbered the fans.
Both JB Cole, a homegrown AML talent, and South said wanna-be wrestlers either quickly gain consistent wrestling techniques, or find another profession.
Although the imagery of pro wrestling is of performers appearing to beat the hell out of each other at times, South said the in-ring training is meant to instill the understanding that “you protect each other from injury as best you can during the match.”
After all, it can be mere inches on whether a particular high-flying move or one designed to finish a match is executed properly, or a major injury occurs.
Those who figure those things out, Myers and South said, find within AML the connections they need to advance to higher-level promotions and more lucrative paydays.
In turn, those promotions have learned to trust and rely upon the basics AML wrestlers are taught so they can instill their particular style of performing.
“These national companies aren’t going to let that happen if you don’t do good business,” Myers said.
“They’re not going to take a chance with an unproven company that could possibly hurt their reputation.”
Riding the wave
Pro wrestling, also branded as sports entertainment, has been riding another wave of popularity the past three years.
Much of it comes from renewed interest from cable and broadcast TV networks, such as FOX, USA, TBS and TNT.
There’s the creation of behind-the-scenes social media platforms, and increased attention from mainstream media, such as ESPN and Sports Illustrated, that recognizes pro wrestling’s value in terms of clicks and likes.
“This industry can be like a cockroach in that you can’t kill it even when it’s on a down cycle and nobody but the hard-core fan is interested,” South said.
AML has been able to build a regional and even national following through its streaming network that features weekly studio shows based at its Winston-Salem headquarters, along with a rich video library.
AML has provided some 30- to 60-minute TV-show quality videos for local TV stations, including in Winston-Salem, whose area towns are part of the regular schedule.
South said he has dealt with hundreds of wanna-be professional wrestling promoters, particularly in the fertile Carolinas territories.
South said most fall by the wayside because they lack money, passion, management skills, connections and — most importantly — the trust of the wrestlers and the fans.
“Some of them had some money behind them, some had some legends and stars on board, but they tend to all forget something very simple — they ignore the fans, the lifeblood of any promotion,” South said.
“It’s about creating a bond, creating memories while helping these up-and-coming wrestlers get better and helping the veterans continue to make a living when their bodies no longer can stand the bumps.”
South said when he met Myers and AML general manager Brian Hawks in 2012 as they launched AML, he wasn’t sure they had what it took to survive.
But as Myers and Hawks demonstrated their love for the sport through long hours with little payoff initially, they began to win over South and other wrestlers whose appearances and talent can make-or-break a fledgling promotion.
“After a while, I told Tracy you’re going to give promoters a bad name because you do everything you say you’re going to do — and that’s a rare thing in this business,” South said.
Grassroots appeal
South said Myers is making AML work because he’s following the same path as Jim Crockett Promotions in the 1970s and 1980s by holding regular events in high school gyms, armories, community centers, American Legion buildings and occasional medium- to large-sized arenas.
“You might not draw 15,000 to 20,000 in one night that way, but over time, those crowds of hundreds to 2,000 to 3,000 add up over time,” South said.
It’s no coincidence that Myers and AML tie in shows with K-12 school and civic fundraisers, along with an annual Christmas toy drive around WrestleCade weekend.
Wrestlers giving hugs, taking photos or offering handshakes inside Benton Convention Center seem somewhat odd given they once seemed bigger than life and decidedly unapproachable, particularly if they were known for living their heel, or bad guy, character outside the ring.
“Last year’s three-day WrestleCade weekend brought almost 8,000 wrestling fans to our city from all over the world, and we’re fortunate to have something of its magnitude held right here in our city,” Myers said.
“It brings in a lot of tourist dollars and, as of last year, helped us raise and donate $30,000 to the Salvation Army.”
In contrast, South said some promotions “are like a traveling circus, they come in one day, have their show and boom, they’re off to the next town.”
“They never really build a connection with the fans to really get them invested in their product.
That’s one reason why there’s such a fickleness with pro wrestling fans, South said.
Caprice Coleman, the current AML heavyweight champion, said that “in any professional sport, you want to build your name and a following to where people want to come see you.”
“In pro wrestling, it’s called being able to put butts in seats, and the top pro wrestling scouts look for that ability foremost in deciding who to try to sign.”
Stirring emotions
AML, as has been the case throughout the history of the industry, is not afraid to recognize and push cultural and geopolitical hot buttons with its wrestlers to stir fans’ emotions.
For example, Cole has the gimmick of the “wrestling flagman” that’s a play on his role as an assistant flagman at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Cole launched his pro wrestling career in AML’s training schools in large part because he felt it “had a nostalgic appeal to it.” He started out as a referee before switching to an in-ring performer.
“They had the equipment, training and follow through of independent promotions better known and better funded. They have patience with those who showed a passion for the sport, but need time to figure out what works for them in the ring and outside.
“Tracy knows how to tell quality, long-term storylines that draw in fans for several months at a time before the payoff,” Cole said.
Cole said the reputation that AML has built with the industry has created opportunities for himself and other top AML talent to draw a payday as a local enhancement talent, or someone booked to lose on a live event, for the top U.S. promotions.
Case in point, Cole and T.I.M. (The Infinite Man) worked an All Elite Wrestling’s Dark YouTube taping in Raleigh in January. There were two of the nine AML regulars available for the show.
Even though they lost in just a few minutes to The Gunn Club, Cole said being able to work with AEW trainers was well worth their time.
“AEW is always looking for talent wherever they go, so it gave me and T.I.M. a little bit of the limelight and their training is amazing,” Cole said.
“Some people get called in and are good with what they are asked to do, but some get their feelings hurt, and that’s not what the bigger promotions want to see.
“That’s one of the things Tracy’s pounds into to you, to be a professional in every aspect, to enjoy the experience and get a payday along the way.”
Cole said that because AML offered Cody Rhodes a place to wrestle when it wasn’t clear how he would work post-WWE, it created an impression with the second-generation who was a driving force behind the creation of AEW in 2018-19.
“We believed we helped kick-start Cody’s fire for wrestling during his independent run,” Cole said.
“So when the AML folks went back stage in Raleigh, Cody was genuinely glad to see us and had such joy for us being there.
“That just spoke volumes about the respect Cody has for AML.”
Future plans
Although Myers said he would be interested in a cable show, he realizes at this point in AML’s history it may not be viable based on his ability to generate content.
“The more money people put into you, the more they expect from you — same as politics and most professions,” Coleman said.
“When you sign that TV contract, a cable network may ask for 100 hours of content a month in advance even though they may only show four to eight hours a month.
“That way the cable networks have guaranteed programming in hand regardless of what might happen, such as a pandemic or having to hold events with no fans.”
Because Myers and Hawks have earned a reputation for openness, transparency and storytelling over the past 10 years, AML has been able to work with hall-of-fame wrestlers and managers on its shows, along with major-league main-event level wrestlers.
In most instances, those wrestlers are in-between promotions and wanting to keep their brands before the wrestling public while earning another payday.
The most recent example of AML providing both options came during the 2021 version of WrestleCade.
High-profile former WWE and NXT wrestlers Alastair/Malakai Black (now with AEW) and Buddy Matthews (Murphy) wrestled in WrestleCade’s main event, serving as an extension of a multi-year storyline in WWE that was renewed in AEW in February.
One of the most viewed AML YouTube videos in WrestleCade’s history, Black discussed his shared history with Matthews and praised his rival in a way never shown during their WWE times.
Also on the 2021 WrestleCade card was two of the hottest independent wrestlers in Matt Cardona, who recently became NWA champion, and former ROH champion Jay Lethal.
Cole said AML takes pride that WWE chose to bring back Starrcade in the Greensboro Coliseum in November 2017 as counterprogramming to WrestleCade that same weekend.
“Given the talent on that Starrcade show and it was given an hour live on the WWE Network, we took it as a pat on the back for how well we had been booking our shows,” Cole said.
Myers called the Starrcade competition for WrestleCade “a win-win for wrestling fans because it allowed them to go to a huge event in Greensboro in and around our huge event in Winston-Salem.”
Cole said it “speaks volumes that these wrestlers, who could be home over Thanksgiving weekend, chose to spend it instead paying homage to the wrestling history in the Triad and Carolinas.”
Coleman said AML builds fan-to-pro athlete bonds similar to those with players with the Winston-Salem Dash, Greensboro Grasshoppers and Greensboro Swarm.
“There has been several times when a wrestler has worked their way from AML to doing an AEW show or go straight to Ring of Honor or WWE,” Coleman said.
“By getting to know the AML talent on a personal level, they can watch their progress and say, ‘I watched them when they were rising up and look at them now.’”
