Winston-Salem's Cook & Boardman enters Seattle market with latest purchase

Cook & Boardman Group LLC has continued its buying spree by making its entrance into Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.
The Winston-Salem company said Tuesday it has acquired JDS Inc. of Everett, Wash.
Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case for Cook & Boardman's 13 transactions since October 2018.
Cook & Boardman, based at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive, is a specialty distributor of commercial doors.
JDS, founded in 1989, provides such products as including doors, frames, hardware and Division 10 specialty products.
The company serves general contractors and end users throughout the greater Seattle area.
JDS will continue to operate under its brand.
Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co, LLC.
Darrin Anderson, the company's chief executive, said being owned by Littlejohn has opened doors to acquisitions and new markets previously unavailable or unattainable.
There are now 22 brands under the Cook & Boardman corporate umbrella.
Established in 1955, Cook & Boardman offers metal and wood doors, locks, door frames, and other related building components for multifamily and non-residential applications. Customers include the commercial, education, government, health care, office and hospitality sectors.
Cook & Boardman now has at least 63 offices in 19 states, including seven in North Carolina, with more than 1,600 employees.
"My plan, from the start, was to make Cook & Boardman the first billion-dollar distributor in our industry and a true national player," Anderson said in a September profile in the Winston-Salem Journal.
"Realistically, the only way to do that is through a combination of organic growth, and merger and acquisition activities."
Anderson has said the company's local workforce has benefited from the buying spree through being able to: "self-insure, saving our associates money; expand our 401(K) program; provide additional career opportunities; enhance our rewards and recognition program; move into a larger corporate facility with amenities including an on-site gym; and hire more local employees."
