Winston-Salem's Cook & Boardman enters Seattle market with latest purchase

Cook & Boardman Group LLC has continued its buying spree by making its entrance into Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

The Winston-Salem company said Tuesday it has acquired JDS Inc. of Everett, Wash.

Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case for Cook & Boardman's 13 transactions since October 2018.

Cook & Boardman, based at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive, is a specialty distributor of commercial doors.

JDS, founded in 1989, provides such products as including doors, frames, hardware and Division 10 specialty products.

The company serves general contractors and end users throughout the greater Seattle area.

JDS will continue to operate under its brand.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co, LLC.

Darrin Anderson, the company's chief executive, said being owned by Littlejohn has opened doors to acquisitions and new markets previously unavailable or unattainable.

There are now 22 brands under the Cook & Boardman corporate umbrella.