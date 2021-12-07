Winston Starts names local executive Parker as next president

Winston Starts, a nonprofit start-up business supporter, said Tuesday it will have its third president in just more than 1½ years when local executive Stan Parker takes over on Jan. 1.
Winston Starts debuted in April 2017 for what its chairman Don Flow called “another support option for companies at any stage, from ideation to market readiness ... on a timetable that fits their business model and markets.”
Winston Starts operates on the fourth floor of the 18-story 500 West Fifth tower where Flow Automotive Group is the anchor tenant.
Parker is replacing Bob Boles, who is retiring after 17 months as president. Boles will remain active with the group post-retirement, according to a statement.
Boles was hired in August 2020 after Steve Lineberger served three years as the group's first president.
Flow praised Boles "for a job very well done for ably guiding Winston Starts through the worst of the pandemic and for continuing to implement the foundations that will help Winston Starts to continue to scale and grow in its impact."
Parker has extensive background as both a corporate executive, including with Hanesbrands Inc., Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc., and GMAC Insurance, and as chief executive in startups in health care and digital marketing consulting. Parker also worked with UNC Chapel Hill's Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
"Stan has an exceptional and diverse experience base to leverage on behalf of Winston Starts, its startup founders and mentors," Flow said. "He knows first-hand the challenges that startups face.
"I am confident that Stan will guide Winston Starts into becoming an even more valued resource for startups in Winston-Salem and beyond."
Winston Starts also has promoted Betsy Brown, who has been with the group since its founding, to vice president of business development and cohort operations on Jan. 1.
"From the beginning, Betsy has been instrumental in building and shaping Winston Starts, and in forging key connections to other ecosystem players here and across the state," Flow said.
Startups can be members in Winston Starts for up to 42 months based on business growth and achieving business milestones.
Membership in Winston Starts provides entrepreneurs with assigned mentorship, customized coaching, advisory services, access to inspirational and educational programming and access to professional service providers that offer discounted or pro bono services.
There's office space within a 35,000-square-foot facility that provides shared and dedicated desk assignments, as well as suites for larger startups that have started to grow their operation.
Since its 2017 debut, Winston Starts has evolved its offerings and fees.
Membership fees are $150 per month for open desk assignment and $250 per month for suite desk assignment. Startups can move from open desk assignments to suite assignments as their business grows.
There is also a non-resident membership for startups that have their own office space in Winston Salem, but want access to mentorship and other services of Winston Starts.
Of the 25 alumni startups, Boles said that more than 50% continue as either standalone operating businesses or have been acquired into larger organizations.
Including both alumni and current cohort, Winston Starts companies are generating a combined $18 million in annualized revenue, have raised a combined $33 million in capital and have combined more than 250 employees as of June.
"We track this every six months and have seen good growth in these numbers year over year," Boles said.
