Winston Starts names local executive Parker as next president

Parker has extensive background as both a corporate executive, including with Hanesbrands Inc., Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc., and GMAC Insurance, and as chief executive in startups in health care and digital marketing consulting. Parker also worked with UNC Chapel Hill's Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

"Stan has an exceptional and diverse experience base to leverage on behalf of Winston Starts, its startup founders and mentors," Flow said. "He knows first-hand the challenges that startups face.

"I am confident that Stan will guide Winston Starts into becoming an even more valued resource for startups in Winston-Salem and beyond."

Winston Starts also has promoted Betsy Brown, who has been with the group since its founding, to vice president of business development and cohort operations on Jan. 1.

"From the beginning, Betsy has been instrumental in building and shaping Winston Starts, and in forging key connections to other ecosystem players here and across the state," Flow said.

Startups can be members in Winston Starts for up to 42 months based on business growth and achieving business milestones.