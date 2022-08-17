Winston Tower sold for $14 million to Charlotte group

The landmark Winston Tower building in downtown Winston-Salem has been sold for $14 million to a Charlotte group that plans to enhance its presence as a lower-cost option for small- to mid-size businesses and nonprofits.

The buyer is Winston Tower LLC, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday. The company was formed July 15.

The same group paid $4.42 million for the parking lot property at 118 E. Third St. The properties combined have more than 800 parking spaces.

The 425,741-square-foot building — the second of Wachovia Corp.’s three corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem — officially opened at 301 N. Main St. in 1966. At that time, at 30 stories it was one of the tallest skyscrapers in the Southeast.

The former headquarters building was listed in 2001 on the National Registry of Historic Places. The property was purchased in 2003 and reopened as Winston Tower.

Jason Tuttle, manager of Winston Tower LLC, said Wednesday his group had Winston Tower under contract for about four months.

"We've owned similar B-class space in other markets, including in Charlotte," Tuttle said.

"What attracted us about Winston Tower is not only the ability to serve that part of the office market, but also provide tenants with incredible views."

Tuttle said there remains up to 100,000 square feet of space available, "from an entire floor to individual offices."

Tuttle said his group has hired Linville Team Partners to market the space. The building will have in-house, on-site management and maintenance.

The group is hopeful of landing tenants that emerge out of Winston Starts and other local start-up incubators.

"Those companies will need a place if they want to stay downtown, and we believe we will be of services to them," Tuttle said.

Tuttle also said the building should benefit from the expanding apartment communities in downtown.

"We are excited to welcome Jason Tuttle and Winston Tower LLC to Winston-Salem," said Mark Owens, president and CEO of Great Winston-Salem Inc. "We have gotten to know Jason over the last few months and are excited about the energy, investment, and experience his team is bringing to our community. While the office market is changing, there is still great opportunity for success with innovative ideas and matching the product with the demand. I believe this will be a great opportunity in the heart of our downtown."

Background

Wachovia leased the 425,761-square-foot building from companies linked to JMB Realty Corp., a real-estate company based in Chicago.

It kept headquarters operations there until moving in 1995 to the $80 million Wachovia Center at 100 N. Main St.

JMB later defaulted on a loan that was secured by Winston Tower and a neighboring building, so in 2003 a local investment group bought the buildings at foreclosure for $1.5 million and assumption of the defaulted loan.

Winston Tower Properties LLC installed new systems, such as heating, cooling, water supply, electrical service and distribution, as well as fiber optics. New solar films were installed on all windows, and two banks of elevators, or 11 in total, were updated.

In December, Truliant Federal Credit Union confirmed it had acquired the naming rights to the Winston Towers building with plans for a small presence there.

The Truliant signage was projected to appear on the east and west side at the top of the building in the spring as part of the credit union’s commemorating the 70th anniversary of its founding on April 23, 1952.

Tuttle said Truliant remains committed to the signage initiative. "It is one of the factors that attracted us to Winston Tower," he said.

Todd Hall, Truliant’s president and chief executive, said in a December statement that "as a proactive partner and longtime corporate citizen of Winston-Salem, we’re excited to take our brand to a whole new level with signage on this established landmark."

“Our sunburst as a fixture of the downtown skyline highlights our long legacy of member service and dedication to the city of Winston-Salem.”