Winston Weaver workers to get at least one month's pay, company says.

Winston Weaver fertilizer plant employees will receive at least a month's pay, a company spokesman said Friday.
"That's correct, we are going to pay them for a month's period of time," Adam Parrish said in a brief telephone interview. Employees were told of the pay plans Thursday.
The company has told city of Winston-Salem officials that it had 36 employees at the 4440 N. Cherry St. plant, which caught fire on Monday, leading to the evacuation of nearby residents.
"I told them I would help them anyway I could to find them a job. I have many connections in that area. That's the plan."
Experienced manufacturing and production employees are in short supply in the Triad. When asked about workers potentially leaving Winston Weaver for other jobs, Parrish said "we'll cross that bridge when we get there."
Depending on the skill set for the Winston Weaver employees, there should be plenty of manufacturing and production hiring option in Forsyth and the Triad.
Several small to large manufacturers have remained in constant hiring mode over the past 14 months, including: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. in Advance; Atrium Windows & Doors in Welcome; Clarios in Winston-Salem; Corning in Winston-Salem; Egger Wood Products in Linwood ; Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in Winston-Salem; Pepsi Bottling Ventures in Winston-Salem; Progress Rail in Winston-Salem; TriSeal in Winston-Salem; Unifi Inc. in Yadkinville and Rockingham County; and WestRock in Winston-Salem.
Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said Friday that manufacturing jobs represent about 13% of the Forsyth workforce.
“There is a viable job market for job seekers in manufacturing and related fields,” Owens said. “The sector is also growing here, adding about 500 jobs last year through recruitment and expansion projects.”
Owens said manufacturers “represent a little more than half of our current project pipeline.“
“Finding yourself in an uncertain employment situation is a scary thing, especially when it's caused by this unexpected and devastating fire,” Owens said
“We commend Weaver for providing its employees with pay and other assistance in the aftermath of this incident. It will give employees time to assess their options and move forward. “
Several groups have stepped to help residents and workers. The United Way of Forsyth County is offering assistance to anyone affected by the plant fire.
A list of services and providers is available by calling NC 211 at 2-1-1 or (888) 892-1162. Calls are confidential and can be anonymous and service is available 24 hours a day.
Among the groups providing services are American Red Cross, which has opened a shelter at 414 Deacon Blvd.; Imprint Cares is offering remote learning services; Second Harvest Food Bank is working with Red Cross to provide meals and snacks; and Mental Health Association in Forsyth County is providing free short-term counseling
“We are blessed to have so many wonderful local organizations willing to jump into action when members of our community are in need of rapid assistance,” Cindy Gordineer, United Way of Forsyth's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“The United Way will continue to monitor the situation associated with the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire and work with our community partners to be responsive.”
