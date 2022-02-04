Winston Weaver workers to get at least one month's pay, company says.

Winston Weaver fertilizer plant employees will receive at least a month's pay, a company spokesman said Friday.

"That's correct, we are going to pay them for a month's period of time," Adam Parrish said in a brief telephone interview. Employees were told of the pay plans Thursday.

The company has told city of Winston-Salem officials that it had 36 employees at the 4440 N. Cherry St. plant, which caught fire on Monday, leading to the evacuation of nearby residents.

"I told them I would help them anyway I could to find them a job. I have many connections in that area. That's the plan."

Experienced manufacturing and production employees are in short supply in the Triad. When asked about workers potentially leaving Winston Weaver for other jobs, Parrish said "we'll cross that bridge when we get there."

Depending on the skill set for the Winston Weaver employees, there should be plenty of manufacturing and production hiring option in Forsyth and the Triad.