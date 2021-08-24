Wise Eyes center opens in Winston-Salem

Wise Eyes Family Eye Care said Tuesday it has opened a location at 631 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Dr. Lindsay Totten is the optometrist in practice at the site. It is accepting new patients.

It is located next door to Twenty200 Eyewear, which is operated by local nonprofit IFB Solutions Inc. Eyeglasses purchased at Twenty200 Eyewear are made by IFB employees at the nonprofit’s optical lab in Winston-Salem.

Wise Eyes specializes in primary eye care, emergency eye care, eye disease and contact lenses.

For more information, go to www.WiseEyesOfWinston.com or call (336) 830-8061.

