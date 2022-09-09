Wolfspeed chipmaking project completes commitments to four Carolina Core megasites

The final of the four megasites in the Triad and Carolina Core regions has been officially claimed by Wolfspeed Inc., a Durham-based manufacturer of semiconductor chips.

The company, formerly known as Cree, said Friday it would create more than 1,800 jobs at the Chatham County megasite in Siler City near Asheboro, as well as spend $5 billion on capital investments over eight years.

Wolfspeed plans to produce silicon carbide materials at the campus. The technology is used in a variety of applications, including electric vehicles, 5G networks, and renewable energy and storage.

“Wolfspeed’s decision further validates North Carolina as the epicenter of clean energy,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“It will boost electric vehicle manufacturing and offshore wind, while fighting climate change and putting money in the pockets of everyday North Carolinians with great paying jobs.”

Friday's announcement represented the culmination of a major and bipartisan economic-recruitment and incentive initiative led by Cooper, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.

Fresh off a series of major recruitment announcements over the past 12 months — most notably Triad projects Boom Supersonic, Toyota North America and VinFast — the 2022-23 state budget dedicates $876 million toward a reserve fund with “high-yield” projects and new and expanded megasites in mind.

The budget said the fund “may be used only for projects” listed — but without specific company identification — whether they meet or exceed high-yield project metrics. The state Commerce Department will receive $121 million to administer the fund.

Although the budget did not identify the potential employers, multiple media outlets have reported on a potential chipmaker being the primary tenant at the Chatham Advanced megasite.

At $5 billion, it also could be the single largest economic-development project in state history.

The budget offers the chipmaker $112.5 million in performance-based incentives: $57.5 million would reimburse the chipmaker for sitework and wetlands mitigation expenses; $55 million would go to Asheboro for water and sewer improvement to support the expansion.

The N.C. Commerce Department said Friday that Wolfspeed has been made eligible for up to $76.1 million in performance-based incentives over a 20-year period from the state's Job Development Investment Grant program.

“We are particularly excited and proud to not only expand Wolfspeed’s footprint in our home state of North Carolina, but also our relationship with North Carolina A&T State University to develop a workforce of the future,” said Gregg Lowe, Wolfspeed's president and chief executive.

“The Chatham County facility will enable the increasing adoption of silicon carbide, and will drive the dramatic growth of the technology as the power semiconductor market transitions from silicon to the much more efficient silicon carbide technology.”

The average annual wage for the Wolfspeed jobs is $77,753, compared with Chatham’s average of $41,638.

"The Wolfspeed announcement helps to solidify the region from the Triangle to the Triad as a new manufacturing hub in the state," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

"The firms locating here can draw on high-level tech expertise in both the Triangle and Triad, while at the same time tapping into a labor pool including several rural counties in-between the two metro areas."

Berger said that “North Carolina is a world leader in manufacturing, and Wolfspeed’s expansion confirms that."

“That wouldn’t be possible without the General Assembly’s long-term commitment to developing a strong, well-educated workforce, reining in burdensome regulations, and lowering taxes.”

Moore said that "as we continue on the tried-and-true path of responsible economic growth that has made North Carolina so appealing, it is no surprise that more companies like Wolfspeed are expanding in our state.”

Adding new megasites

With Chatham Advanced Manufacturing megasite being used for the Wolfspeed, it would leave the Triad and the state without a dedicated megasite to offer for future projects.

The budget addressed that likely shortcoming by establishing the N.C. Megasite Fund as a “readiness” tool for state economic officials.

The goal is identifying new megasites that would be offered to large manufacturing projects targeting — according to the bill — aerospace, automotive, clean energy, food processing and life science industries.

Readiness, in this instance, would include:

Identifying and evaluating up to five megasites for preferred development and marketing;

Enabling local governments or a partnership of local governments to acquire a newly identified or existing megasite;

Supporting local governments or a partnership of local governments to install or upgrade public infrastructure, including publicly owned water, gas, and sewer systems, transportation infrastructure, and the electrical utility lines necessary to meet the needs of prospective employers for megasites;

Supporting local governments or a partnership of local governments to fund on-site preparation, including clearing, grading, or other related expenses for megasites; and

Facilitating coordination between the economic development entities and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to expedite any environmental needs related to timely site development.

In this instance, the bill only lists $1 million in funding that would go toward “engaging a national site-selection firm ... to produce a report evaluating sites in the state and determined the five megasites best positioned for advanced manufacturing site-selection searches conducted by major employers.”

A grant for a megasite is limited to 85% of the lesser of the property’s purchase price or tax value. The local government(s) involved in a megasite project would be responsible for providing the remainder of the cost of purchase the megasite property not covered by the grant.

Historically from a site-selection process, real estate was the last piece of the puzzle, said John H. Boyd, founder and principal with global site-selection firm The Boyd Co. of Boca Raton, Fla.

“Today, with the unprecedented lack of available, shovel-ready industrial sites in most U.S. markets, real estate is playing a much bigger role, and earlier on in the site-selection process,” Boyd said.

“These mega parcels of 1,000 acres help to distinguish North Carolina versus many other states and help in compete in particular with Georgia and Tennessee for large and coveted electric vehicle projects.

“In the site selection business — the availability and readiness of these large, fully serviced sites are used as a benchmark in evaluating a state’s overall business climate.”

Mike Fox, president of Piedmont Triad Partnership, has said it’s possible that more 1,000-acre-plus sites could be pieced together, though nothing is in an advanced stage currently.

However, would-be developers of new manufacturing sites would likely have to compete for land with others eager to meet housing demand from workers at existing megasites.

“To use a baseball analogy, we hit a home run with Toyota, Boom Supersonic and VinFast,” Fox said.

“But, we’ve always been focused on the singles, doubles and triples as well,” Fox said, citing examples of successful manufacturing and supply-chain recruitment efforts in Davidson and Davie counties on smaller industrial sites.

“We’ve got more inventory in that (50- to 500-acre) range than you see in the Charlotte and Raleigh markets that are closer to the interstates,” Fox said. “You got to keep up doing that — 50, 100, 200 jobs are as important.

“The growth in those (projects) over the last 12 months has been tremendous as well.”