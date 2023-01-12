Womble Bond Dickinson names new office managing partner for Triad offices

The international law firm of Womble Bond Dickinson said Thursday it has named John Morrow as office managing partner for its Winston-Salem and Greensboro offices.

Morrow, 52, succeeds Kim Mann, who led the Winston-Salem office for five years and the Greensboro office since last year.

Mann stepped down on Jan. 1, but remains a partner. She has been with the firm for 35 years, serving as a longtime partner in the firm’s financial institutions and real estate sectors.

Morrow’s practice focuses primarily on infringement disputes involving patents, trademarks/trade dress and copyrights.

He also provides services addressing unfair competition, trade secret misappropriation, false advertising and cybersecurity.

“I started working in Womble’s mail room when I was home for the summer after my first year of college and have worked in some capacity with the firm ever since,” Morrow said in a statement.

“Having grown up in Winston-Salem and watched the firm evolve over the years, I am honored to be selected for this role and look forward to building on Kim’s many successes.”

Morrow served as chairman of the law firm's Intellectual Property Litigation practice group from 2012 to 2021.

Morrow has been recognized as a leading intellectual property attorney by organizations that include Chambers USA, World Trademark Review, Intellectual Asset Management, and The Best Lawyers in America. He was inducted into the North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society in 2020.

“With more than two decades of legal experience, and nearly a decade spent leading a large practice group, John is ideally suited to take on this role,” Betty Temple, the law firm's U.S. chairwoman and chief executive, said in a statement.

“His dedication to the firm and our clients, along with his deep ties to the Triad business and legal communities, will be a great asset in leading our robust Triad team of over 100 local attorneys who provide a full-service offering to our clients.

"We also express our sincere gratitude to Kim for her leadership and significant contributions to the offices.”

The law firm overall has more than 1,000 lawyers based in 30 U.K. and U.S. offices, also including Charlotte, Raleigh and the Research Triangle in North Carolina.

Womble Bond Dickinson is projected to have combined annual revenue of $410 million, placing it among the top-20 U.K. firms and top-80 U.S. firms.

Although each firm operates with its own management, there is an eight-member board of directors split equally.