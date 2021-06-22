Womble Bond Dickinson renews One West Fourth lease

The lease manager of the One West Fourth tower in downtown Winston-Salem said Tuesday it has re-signed Womble Bond Dickinson LLP to a 54,000-square-foot lease.

SK Commercial Realty said the law firm is taking additional space in the 431,000-square-foot building, where it has been an anchor tenant since 2002.

In May, Inmar Intelligence confirmed it is moving from its 242,000-square-foot headquarters building in Innovation Quarter to 177,000 square feet in the One West Fourth tower. It is planning to complete the move by May 2022.

Inmar, founded in 1980, has about 1,000 local employees and about 5,000 companywide. It will occupy the second through fifth floors in the 13-floor One West Fourth building, representing 38.3% of the 461,500 square feet.

The tower was bought in January 2013 for $67.2 million by affiliates of Nightingale Properties LLC of New York.

The building has about 100,000 square feet of space left for lease, according to SK Commercial.

