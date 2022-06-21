 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Womble law firm hires criminal litigation attorney

Womble Bond Dickinson said Tuesday that James Quander has joined as counsel in the firm’s Winston-Salem office.

Quander’s practice focuses on complex criminal litigation, including multi-count, multi-defendant criminal conspiracies, murder, sexual misconduct and white-collar cases.

The law firm said Quander has tried more than 50 cases to a jury in the past five years. He has represented athletes in matters ranging from NCAA investigations to labor and injury disputes. He has been certified as a contract advisor by the NFL Players Association and negotiated contracts with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans.

Quander joins Womble Bond Dickinson from Quander Rubain PA, also of Winston-Salem, where he was founder and managing partner.

