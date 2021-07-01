Wood-product company commits to Halifax plant

Roseburg Forest Products, a maker of high-quality wood products, said Thursday it will create 137 jobs and spend $200 million on capital investments in Weldon.

The company said it will develop a sustainable high-tech sawmill operation in Halifax County.

The family-owned and operated company, based in Oregon, owns and manages 600,000 acres of timberland in Oregon and the southeastern United States, including in North Carolina.

The company said the average annual salary will be $50,796. By comparison, the Halifax average is $34,225.

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.09 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

