Wooden: : A Look to 2023: Breaking out the crystal ball and magic wand

Happy New Year! If the past three years are any indication, 2023 will present its fair share of challenges and surprises.

As director of the Professional Center by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, I try to keep abreast of employment, economic, social and technology trends that may impact my clients.

Let’s dive into those trends, shall we? I hope you’ll indulge me as I dust off my ol’ crystal ball and see whether my magic wand still works.

Employment Trends: Companies still face a war for talent. Turnover remains rampant. I see companies continuing to do more to retain their employees. It makes sense from a financial standpoint, but it also helps to foster an enhanced work culture.

To that end, I see an increased emphasis on holistic employee health — mental, emotional, physical, and even financial well-being. People want to feel valued and appreciated by their employer for the contributions they make.

Wages have risen and will continue to rise. Inflation has slowed but remains very high. Companies will continue to explore creative benefits plans to attract and retain talent.

Economic Trends: I’m no economist and I’m not a financial advisor. But you don’t have to be either to see where things are headed. High inflation, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the global economic outlook, the war in Ukraine, COVID’s continued presence… all of these point to darker days ahead. How severe will a future recession be, and when will it really hit us? My crystal ball’s foggy on that, but it’s coming. For workers, watch what you spend and try to build a cash reserve to hopefully withstand hard times.

Employers are already doing that. Look at big tech companies and notice their layoffs and hiring freezes. Locally, we’ve seen companies either closing or reducing their workforce based on economic issues in their industry.

With tough times coming up, think about recession-proof employment. For instance, gig work like driving for delivery services, or employment with companies largely insulated against an economic downturn (healthcare, education, etc.).

Social Trends: Diversity has been a hot topic in the workplace. Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) are now parts of the foundation for how many companies seek to position themselves as an employer of choice.

Employees have a greater desire to bring their whole selves to work, to be accepted for who they are and what they believe.

Technology Trends: The internet has certainly altered how we look for and apply for work. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will continue to make strides in matching candidates with employers.

Despite what often seems a frustrating and impersonal process, people hire people. Well, at least for now. Leverage your network, including LinkedIn, to grow your network and hopefully create a bit of an “in” for you with an employer.

Magic Wand Time: There are a couple of terms we use in workforce development that you’re likely to hear more about this year. First, the “skills gap” — the disparity between job seekers’ skills and the requirements of open jobs. Continued communication between employers and organizations like Goodwill, community colleges, and other training sources can help close that gap by equipping job seekers with those in-demand skills.

Second, the “benefits cliff.” Companies wonder where the workers are. Well, many low-income people receive government subsidies for housing, childcare, food, and transportation. If their wage rises enough, those benefits either diminish or disappear. People see little financial incentive to get that slightly higher paying job if it’ll end up costing them more in the end. It’s a real issue, and one not discussed often enough.

One last magic wand item. Please show kindness, patience, understanding, and empathy. Companies are understaffed. Wait times are longer. Service may not be what you’d expect. Employers are frustrated, too.

If nothing else, these past few years have helped me become more understanding and patient. We’re all in this together. Let’s work to make it a better place, whether it’s on the job or in your everyday life.

I hope 2023 proves to be a great year for you and your loved ones! As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!