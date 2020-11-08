Wooden: Be aware of talking too much

Between my personal life and my role with Goodwill’s Professional Center, over the past couple months I’ve encountered several instances of people talking way too much.
In light of that, I thought it might be a nice reminder that more does not necessarily mean better, and to give you some guidelines to help you avoid droning on and on and on…
As a candidate in an interview, it’s easy to fall into the trap of providing too much information all at once. After all, you only have one shot and you don’t want to blow it. Yet, just as when your meal arrives at a nice restaurant, how it’s presented is important.
In everyday conversations with peers we often find ourselves jumping in as the other person is speaking. No offense is intended, but we’ve understood what they’re saying and we’re eager to now tell them what we think. It’s simply how we communicate.
Fast forward to interviews and the dynamic now changes. You’re not in a casual personal conversation with peers. The interviewer won’t always be quick to jump in with what they think.
Here’s where you can get into trouble. When you’re not being cut off, your tendency may be to keep talking. Again, between nervousness, a desire to impress them with lots of information, and the lack of being cut off, you’re apt to possibly talk yourself right out of the job.
Here are three tips for realizing when to tone it down, whether during face-to-face or virtual interviews.
- Is the employer nodding their head and otherwise giving cues that they’re following what you’re saying? If so, you’re probably in good shape to continue with your answer.
- Listen for an employer’s sounds. (Hmmm, uh huh) When you hear them, you can assume they’re getting close to moving on to another topic.
- As you hear words such as "OK," "right," "I understand," "that makes sense," "I see what you’re saying," "sure," etc., these cues should signify they’re ready to move on. Wrap up quickly, lest you begin to alienate them.
If you have more to say, consider saving it for later in the interview. Cramming it into an answer when the employer is ready to move on may make you think you’re acing the interview when, in fact, you’ve likely just done the opposite.
If you’re concerned you may be talking too long, why not ask a question? It forces you to stop talking and forces them to respond. Try it in everyday conversation. Get used to reading cues. Then, hopefully, you’ll carry that knowledge into your interviews. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and Director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC’s Professional Center. You may reach him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or at (336) 464-0516. www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org
