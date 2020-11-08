Wooden: Be aware of talking too much

Between my personal life and my role with Goodwill’s Professional Center, over the past couple months I’ve encountered several instances of people talking way too much.

In light of that, I thought it might be a nice reminder that more does not necessarily mean better, and to give you some guidelines to help you avoid droning on and on and on…

As a candidate in an interview, it’s easy to fall into the trap of providing too much information all at once. After all, you only have one shot and you don’t want to blow it. Yet, just as when your meal arrives at a nice restaurant, how it’s presented is important.

In everyday conversations with peers we often find ourselves jumping in as the other person is speaking. No offense is intended, but we’ve understood what they’re saying and we’re eager to now tell them what we think. It’s simply how we communicate.

Fast forward to interviews and the dynamic now changes. You’re not in a casual personal conversation with peers. The interviewer won’t always be quick to jump in with what they think.