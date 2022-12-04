Wooden: Emojis at work and in a job search. A good or bad thing?

We’ve all seen the smiley face, the frown, the thumbs-up, and the angry face in emails, text messages, and social media posts.

Let’s begin with a definition. To me, emojis are symbols inserted into any electronic media. They’re designed to help convey the writer’s feelings or attitude. Think of emojis as today’s equivalent of the old saying, “a picture’s worth a thousand words.”

Personal communication is one thing. Is it ever appropriate to use emojis in work-related communications? If so, when (and with whom)?

As with all communication, consider your audience. This can be tricky since your audience can include not only people from different generations but also people with whom you have different relationships (co-workers, customers, friends, etc.).

The easiest rule of thumb is to avoid emojis when dealing with customers, vendors, or people with whom you have had no prior interaction. Emojis can be misinterpreted if the recipient isn’t familiar with them. Even if the reader gets your meaning, emojis can make you appear unprofessional.

Another easy rule is to avoid them when communicating with a potential employer. You have no personal relationship. You run the risk of creating a bad first impression.

Emojis are fine if you’re dealing with personal friends in a non-work email, text, or social media platform. The challenge lies in when to use emojis in internal work-related contexts.

Here are some guidelines from my perspective:

Again, know your audience. Your CEO and executive team aren’t likely to load their emails with smiley faces. So don’t use emojis with them.

Regarding your immediate boss, though, it gets a bit cloudier because you have a closer relationship. I’d err on the side of refraining from emojis unless you’ve seen your boss use them in messages to their team. Again, emojis can create a less-than-professional impression, especially if you’re doing a ‘reply-all’ to their message.

With your work peers, the rules are more relaxed. But you still risk looking unprofessional if messages and replies end up being forwarded to others. My advice: when in doubt, leave it out.

Generational differences exist. As a Baby Boomer, I tend to go very light on emojis in any internal company emails I send. Younger employees are more apt to use them to help them express their tone of voice.

Interestingly, surveys have shown that younger workers can view smiley faces as condescending when coming from Boomers like me. Confusing, right?

So, while emojis can help us show our human side in a world of electronic conversation, we need to use discretion in where to use them. The last thing we want to do is to offend or appear unprofessional.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!