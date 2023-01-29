Wooden: Is a career change in your plans for 2023?

Lots of folks see the new year as a time to change jobs. I certainly see that each year in my role as director of the Professional Center at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina.

It’s one thing to continue in your current role for another company in your industry. You’re what I call a “round peg in a round hole.” The work is familiar, and potential employers can quickly see how you could add value to their organization.

But it’s a new year. If you’re thinking of trying something different, you’re not alone.

The hiring market is still fairly robust. Most companies struggle with hiring and retaining talent. So why not at least look at changing job roles or, perhaps, industries?

Here are some things to consider as you weigh your next move.

What do you like or dislike about your current job? Everyone is different. Perhaps you enjoy your work, but your industry is dying. Or, more likely, you’re ready for a change of function, and the industry is secondary.

I call it, “the thorn in your paw.” Or, “the pebble in your shoe.” Understand what about your current job isn’t ideal for you. Then, when you eventually switch to another gig, keep your antenna up to avoid the same issues you’re currently experiencing.

Changing industries is a bit easier than changing job functions. Companies typically look for experience in the specific job role. Industry familiarity is a plus, but they can train you on their product. Do your homework. You’ll never get the full story until you speak with those already doing the work. Use LinkedIn and others in your personal network to explore other industries to see whether it’s something you think you might enjoy.

Changing job functions can be a bit more problematic, especially if you couple that with changing industries. In both cases, you’ll need to convey your transferable skills. Ideally, you’ll also need a network contact who’ll encourage the company to consider you. After all, you’re likely competing with a “round peg in a round hole” — someone currently in that role in that same industry.

In that case, a skills-based resume makes sense for you. Highlight those transferable skills. Quantify your accomplishments.

If you’re at a crossroads where all you know is that you’re burned out and need a change, but you don’t know what you’d want to do next — or what you’re even qualified to do — you’re not alone. Resources like the free website www.onetonline.org can give you a sense of other careers. Go to “Your next move” to enter job titles for feedback on educational requirements and a sense of the required skills and duties involved. See something you like? Talk with folks who do that work.

My counsel: Look before you leap. Changing for change’s sake may feel good in the short term. But ask yourself: Is the new job something you not only can do, but you want to do? I’ve dealt with many clients who’ve jumped without doing their homework and have regretted it.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!