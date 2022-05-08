Wooden: Mom's advice is relevant to the workplace, too

Happy Mother’s Day! As we take time to celebrate moms and motherhood, be sure to call or visit your mother. She’ll appreciate it!

Last Mother’s Day, I wrote about my mom’s influence on me, personally, and my career. As I considered writing today’s column, I thought about the many lessons I’d learned from not just her, but from other moms throughout my lifetime.

Whether you’re a job hunter or an employer, these lessons could help separate you from others. Best of all, with one exception, they don’t cost any money.

Let’s get started.

Try your best — even if you don’t win. Very true. No one is perfect and there’s only one winner per contest. Same thing with a job search. For whatever reason, perhaps that job wasn’t meant for you. Learn what you can from the process and apply it next time.

You can’t control what someone might do or say, but you do have some control of how you allow that to affect you. Have you ever refused to forgive someone for something that happened years ago? Felt depressed, left out or rejected? We’ve all been there to varying degrees.

It’s easy for job hunters to get down and depressed when they keep getting rejected for jobs they know they can do. Same thing for internal promotions at your current company.

Don’t expect a reward. Just do the right thing because it’s the right thing. Back in my childhood, not everyone got a participation trophy. Doing the right thing, whether it’s saying ‘please’ or ‘thank you,’ or simply telling the truth, didn’t deserve a medal.

Same thing on your job. Pitch in, help others. Show your appreciation and gratitude. Job hunters — send a thank-you note. Follow up, be accountable. Same for employers — do what you say you’ll do, not because it’ll keep you out of court and in compliance, but because it’s the right thing to do by your employees.

Be truthful, but with tact and diplomacy. I think you’ll find that difficult conversations become easier when you’re mindful of using a healthy dose of tact and diplomacy. Look to leaders you respect. See how they handle those situations.

Empathy is a lot harder than sympathy. Feeling sorry for someone makes us feel good … perhaps even feel superior. But trying to walk in their shoes — putting yourself in their situation — that’s taking things to another level. It’s a level worth striving for.

You don’t know what you don’t know. Ain’t that the truth! Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Be an inquisitive lifelong learner. With rare exceptions, the days of a earning a good living without benefit of a solid education or skills training are over.

The skills necessary today may be outdated sooner than you think. Continue to learn in order to remain relevant and competitive.

Same goes for companies. Failure to adapt to change has doomed more than a handful of formerly thriving companies.

It doesn’t cost anything to be nice. Show your appreciation and gratitude. Avoid burning bridges. Employers — you’ll have less turnover and better morale if you treat your team with respect and kindness.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. Ask Randy about his weekly Wednesday job search talk show and about his free Thursday LinkedIn webinar.