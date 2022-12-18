Wooden: The holiday season and looking back on 2022

Happy holidays to you and yours! As we close out 2022 and look toward a new year, I thought this would be a good time to reflect on what’s happened this year. In my next column, I’ll gaze into my crystal ball for 2023.

This year’s biggest topic was The Great Resignation, also called The Turnover Tsunami — a war for talent for employers across all industries and at all levels. What a time to be a job hunter! We saw wages rise. We saw employers bend on issues such as drug screens, background checks, credit checks and degree requirements.

We also saw employers’ flexibility regarding remote work. Whether fully remote or hybrid, employers continued to make accommodations to hire and retain talent. That might change in 2023. More on that in my next column.

I’ve seen a greater hiring push for what we’d call “soft skills.” When companies have fewer candidates from which to select, they often can’t find ones who’ve specifically performed the tasks necessary in the job opening. Employers adjusted their priorities to include hiring workers they feel have the drive, personality and aptitude, and who could be easily trainable.

The hiring trends we saw in 2022 demonstrate that leverage is huge. During this past year, the war for talent meant that workers had the extreme upper hand.

What’ll the hiring landscape look like when that leverage pivots to employers? Will the likely upcoming recession signal a sea change for that balance of power? Will workers be forced back to the office? Will employers no longer feel the need to overlook issues they’d have overlooked during The Great Resignation?

With all the challenges facing employers, there is an increasing need for empathy and understanding. Restaurants, retail stores, and other customer-facing businesses are understaffed. It’s not just service industries. Healthcare, the public sector, and a range of other industries are also facing a dearth of employees. Demographic shifts (Baby Boomers retiring, fewer working-age people participating in the workforce, etc.) suggest that the worker shortage could be the “new normal.”

So where do we go from here as we look to 2023 and beyond? I’ll tackle that in next time’s “crystal ball and magic wand” column.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!